(WHTM) — Spring is almost here when cell carriers start announcing free phone offers. For 2022, they are doing it again. But, should you take the bait?

The advertisements are everywhere right now for Apple’s iPhone 13, and the new Samsung Galaxy s22. Some are claiming you can get the hottest phone for $0. But how can a carrier give away an $800 phone for nothing?

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Of course, there is a catch.

ZDnet says they often come with extra-long contracts and hidden fees.

For starters:

You need to trade in a phone that is in good shape. Not something like an iPhone 5

You must agree tto an unlimited data package

You must sign up for a 36-month installment plan, which is really a three year locked in contract

Expect an activation fee of $30 to $50 to set up that new phone.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, why you will be billed for that free phone in many cases.

ZDnet says most carriers will charge you around $25 a month for that phone, then issue you a $25 credit, as long as you remain on the plan.

If you want to change your plan or get a new phone before the three years are up, those credits stop and you will have to pay the remaining price on the phone.

Yes, these can be good deals. But remember that you are agreeing to a three-year contract — not two years like in the old days. So think twice, so you don’t waste your money.