Don’t Waste Your Money: Frontline fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — What would you do if someone knocked on your door asking for holiday donations to troops or veterans? Some people who said “yes” are now wondering if they should have said “no.”

With COVID-19 separating many families this holiday season, many of us would be willing to help out a veteran in need. But one appeal to help is raising a lot of red flags.

Sharon Parker got a ring at the door the other day. A young woman was captured on the family’s nest camera, was canvassing the neighborhood for veterans.

Parker said the woman in the video “was doing a fundraiser, putting together care packages for veterans or first responders or someone like that.”

She asked Parker to contribute $40. Preferably cash.

“She was asking for cash. She said 40 dollars, but she had loose bills in her hand.”

Neighbors say the young woman seemed very pleasant, and what she was doing seemed like a noble cause.

Until they asked to see some identification, and that’s where things got a bit fuzzy.

“Kinda waving it at me and when I reached out to look at it, she pulled it back.

Last year, I had a similar conversation with Jamie Borders, who was also solicited for veterans care packages.

“They were collecting donations for care packages for veterans and active military,” said Borders.

She gave them $79, but afterward learned they were not with a real charity.

Last year, the Virginia Attorney General shut down a business called “Hearts 2 Heros” that claimed to be a charity helping veterans, but was not, the AG said.

The Better Business Bureau says if you are approached at your door, ask to see ID, google the group’s name. Better yet, look them up at bbb.org and ask if you can mail them a check. Legitimate charities will say agree.

“Maybe it wasn’t legit,” said Parker.

Still not sure? Ask them to leave you some information, then ask your family what they think, so you don’t waste your money.