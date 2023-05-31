For three years, consumers have been frustrated by long waits and shortages for so many things. So, we went to furniture sellers and power equipment dealers to find out those long waits are finally over.

“The one thing we like to have is something for everybody, something traditional here,” said Mark Schlotterback, who manages an outdoor furniture store.

A year ago, it was completely different. In furniture appliance stores, customers were waiting three months, six months, or longer, for items that seemed they would never show up. Those long waits Schlotterback days are over.

“I still get people who come in and go hey, do you have anything in stock? We have so much in stock,” Schlotterback said.

Traditional furniture stores also have good supplies of almost everything. But, things are not all rosy everywhere.

USA Today says some higher-end appliances are still on backorder. For example, Bosch’s website warns of a several-month wait for some dishwashers. Lawnmower dealer Dirk Marder says he still can’t get engines for some of his bigger riding mowers.

“They are going to say the supply chain is breaking down. You can build all the lawnmowers you want. If you can’t get an engine, it’s useless.” Marder said.

Custom windows and garage doors can still take several months to arrive. USA Today says to check the availability and the estimated delivery date of any major home item. It also says to buy something in stock if possible.

So, unless you need a specific model that has to be built, you should have little trouble finding things, and that way you don’t waste your money.