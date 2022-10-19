FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(WHTM) — Gas prices are up again this month, after dropping more than a dollar a gallon over the summer.

Those rising pump prices are hurting everyone, especially if your vehicle needs premium gas or diesel fuel.

Just when we were enjoying a break from four and five-dollar gas, those prices are marching northward again this month, and Saudi Arabia’s plan to cut $2 million a barrel per day is expected to push pump prices even higher in the coming weeks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s even worse if you require premium or diesel.

Scott Dallis cringes every time he pulls up the pump these days. The home builder’s pickup requires diesel fuel, which in some cases is now two dollars higher than the price of gas.

“At the pumps, I am paying probably 2 dollars more than what regular gas is in, and typically it was 45 or 50 cents,” Dallis said.

Dallis needs his GMC truck to shuttle between home construction sites he supervises. But, he said a fillup is now costing around $180.

Dallis said he remembers when diesel fuel was actually cheaper than gasoline, and people would buy diesel cars to save money on gas. Then, the price was the same, or $.25 more. But, Dallis said he has never seen a price spread as he has seen recently.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you need premium gas, watch out as well!

Regular, midgrade, and premium gas used to be 10 or 20 cents apart. But, now premium can be as much as a dollar more than regular, bad news if you are driving a European car that requires it.

So, you don’t use diesel or premium? Well, you are not off the hook.

Dallis said high diesel prices are going to cost you too if you need to hire a contractor for any sort of home project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“At the pumps, I am paying probably 2 dollars more than what regular gas in, and typically it was 45 or 50 cents,” Dallis said.

Those rising fuel prices are all being passed along, even to grocery store prices.