Want to save money on gas? Short of parking your car, there is not much you can do. Though, some money-saving apps and rebate programs might help a bit.

Greg Rottbart shook his head when he saw how much it cost just to top off his gas tank. With gas prices across the county approaching four dollars a gallon and much higher in California.

Gas prices are now a full dollar a gallon higher than a year ago, which means that 20-gallon fillup will cost an extra $20. That’s why anything that can help you save money on gas is probably worth trying.

Crystal Hayes uses Google Maps which shows her gas stations nearby. Macy Willis checks the Gas Buddy app.

Gas Buddy is the most popular gasoline app. It’s free, and all it needs idd your zip code or your phone’s location services, and you get the lowest price near you. But Gas Buddy analyst Pat De Haan suggests upgrading to their alerts. “Not only that, but for motorists signed up to get our push notifications, we also send push alerts when gas prices start to spike,” De Haan said.

If you are not in a fuel rewards program, join one. Shell, 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Circle K as well as most major grocery chains now offer fuel discounts for members, and the newest entry is Get Upside. “We are probably one of the best ways to fight inflation with increases in gas prices. You can save up to 25 cents a gallon every time you buy gas,” Get Upside, Co-Founder, Wayne Lin said.

He adds the free app shows you participating BP, Shell, and other stations near you. You can claim the deal on your phone, then save 10 to 25 cents off.

These days anything to lower those gas prices is worth it, so try some free apps so you don’t waste your money.