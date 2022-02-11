Don’t Waste Your Money: Get a raise

(WHTM) — With the labor shortage critical in 2022, this is the best time in years to ask for more money at work. But before you do, you need to know how to ask for a raise, and how not to.

The good news? This is one of the best times in years to ask for a raise because companies are desperate for workers. Money magazine says if you are a good employee, the boss needs you to stay.

So, it says:

Learn your worth by checking Linkedin and Glassdoor, and find what your job pays elsewhere

Come up with a realistic request, such as 3% or 5%

Plan your presentation to the boss. Ideally do a mock meeting with a family member

Provide a list of your accomplisments and why you are so awesome and indispensable

But, from the “Doesn’t that stink” file, pushing too hard for that raise, and blowing it! Money Magazine says if you ask for a raise immediately, it might be denied and you’ll be saying “doesn’t that stink.

Your best bet, the report says, is to ask for that raise in the next few months, and say you will learn it. Still no raise at that point? Then consider leaving for something better.

Bottom line: workers are in the driver’s seat this late in the pandemic. So if you ask for more money politely, without making demands, you might just get it. That way, you don’t waste your money.