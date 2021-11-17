Don’t Waste Your Money: Hard to Find Toys

Have kids on your shopping list this holiday season? Then get shopping now, and don’t wait till December because the hottest items are likely to be gone.

We’ve all heard the warnings, but many shoppers are still waiting to buy their holiday toys. But this is not the yea for that according to toy store manager Rob Keirney. “We’ve got people coming in and panic buying already,” Keirney said.

Store managers say there is no overall toy shortage, their shelves look ok. It’s that there is a shortage of the hottest toys kids are asking for this year.

Parade Magazine has just listed the hottest toys that are already hard to find, and it will only get worse. They include Tonka Trucks, Hot Wheels Monster Truck Playset, LEGO Super Mario Adventures, LOL Surprise Movie Magic Studios and, Magical Mixes Magical Misting Cauldron.

Keirney says if you can find one, grab it now. “If you see the item you are looking for, don’t wait like you did in years past,” Keirney said.

Parade says toys for grownups in short supply include Sony’s PS5 and the new Apple Watch Series 6. So what can you do? Visit stores when they open, check Amazon and web retailers daily, and ask stores about alternate items.

Keirney says if you can’t find Tonka, try Bruder Trucks. “Go for Bruder, it’s a great company,” Keirney said. No LOL dolls? “We’ve got the Calico Critters,” Keirney said. Or Polly Pocket dolls.

Or do what Ashley Cook does, and tell your children it’s a year for other things.”It allows the young ones to be creative. Maybe we can get some art stuff instead of all these toys,” Cook said.

Stores typically hold back products for Black Friday and December but realize you will be competing with hoards of other parents. So shop now and don’t waste your money.