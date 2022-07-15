(WHTM) — If you have taken a vacation lately, flown on an airline, and even eaten in a nice restaurant, you probably have experienced it.

Hidden fees. They can make your final bill a lot bigger than expected.

Staying in an Airbnb or VRBO? Watch out! How about a hotel restaurant? And airlines and restaurants are not much better.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is now calling it the Hidden Fee Economy, where a $300 flight or hotel room turns out to be $400.

It is also known as drop pricing, the little extras that drip onto your bill.

Some restaurants are adding inflation surcharges of 5% to bills. Many hotels do not have $30 resort fees, whether you use the pool or not.

Airlines have baggage fees, fees for onboard food, and fees for extra leg room.

From the “doesn’t that stink” file: some of the worst examples for drip pricing.

When it comes to vacation home rentals, let’s say you find a beach condo or a lake house rental at a great price. But then comes the $150 cleaning fee $100 booking fee, possibly a $100 administration fee, and good luck if you want to bring the dog, that can be another $150.

The BBB says they are perfectly legal unless they are added to your credit card after you pay the final bill. So, check in advance before hitting the “book now” button.

Some fees you might be able to negotiate: If you are in a hotel for just one night, ask if you can skip the resort fee. Otherwise, just watch for them, so you don’t waste your money.