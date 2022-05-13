(WHTM) — Rising mortgage rates are getting plenty of attention these days. But, with the federal reserve raising rates to fend off inflation, it’s taking a toll even if you are not buying a home.

Have a revolving credit card balance? Thinking of buying a new or used car? Maybe you are hoping to take out a college loan soon? It’s not just home mortgage rates spiking this spring.

Bankrate.com says the average credit card rates are at a two-year high or 16%.

The average five-year car loan is now over 6%.

A 20-year home equity loan? That is at 6%.

And, that all-important 30-year mortgage is now over 5%, as high as 5.5% in some areas, which can add $500 a month to a $350,000 home.

But, from the “doesn’t that stink” file: how a poor credit score can really hurt you these days./

Buying a car? Your rate can range from 4% with an excellent credit score (above 600), to 17 % if you have poor credit.

Mortgages and other loans carry similar penalties for low credit scores. So, what can you do?

Ask for an adjustable-rate, or ARM. If you are buying a home, usually a point or two lower than the fixed rate. Just know it typically readjusts higher in 3-5 years, so, may only be a smart idea if you think you will move in a few years.

Finally, credit counselors say not is a good time to try to boost your credit score, by paying down credit cards, so you get a better rate and so you don’t waste your money.