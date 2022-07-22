(WHTM) – We keep hearing that jobs are plentiful and that companies are begging to find workers. That is still true, but a growing number of companies are starting to slow their hiring.

It’s an abrupt turnaround from the headlines of just a few years ago: Yahoo Finance says tech companies are hitting the brakes on hiring, while Bloomberg says layoffs and hiring fees are the tip of a labor market slowdown.

Cracks are emerging in the hot labor market due to higher costs, and consumer spending cutbacks.

Bloomberg has said many tech and financial companies are freezing hiring and even laying off staffers.

Some of these companies include:

Netflix

Tesla

JP Morgan Chase

Redfin, The realty firm

Coinbase

Meta, which owns Facebook

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file: this is what the hiring slow down could mean: Bloomberg says the labor market is deteriorating and says the unemployment rate could rise from 3.6% to 5% next year. That stinks!

The good news: many companies are still desperate to find workers, but many of those jobs are in service industries such as restaurants and retail.

So, we are not seeing recession-level job losses, but things are not as rosy as they were six months ago.

Analysts say if the economy doesn’t collapse, job numbers should remain strong, just not as strong as last year.