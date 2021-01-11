Don’t Waste Your Money: Holiday Package Delays

Some families around the country are very disappointed this new year because a holiday gift never showed up.

As one woman learned, it may have to do with where that order is coming from.

Emily Overton loves her french bulldog Pattycake.

Overton wanted to surprise her young son on Christmas morning with a picture of Pattycake on a pillow.

“You know when you start talking about things, and they all of a sudden pop up on your Facebook feed,” Overton recalls.

She saw an ad for “The Pet Pillow,” and placed an order a month before Christmas.

Three weeks later she emailed the company.

“I think it was December 20th, when they responded to me and said it was shipped,” Overton said.

But her pillow was on the other side of the globe.

“I started to check the tracking number and it was in China somewhere,” Overton said.

An online search turned up dozens of complaints. “So then I got on their Facebook page, and found that some of the other people had the same issues and never received their items,” Overton said.

This is becoming a common complaint from people waiting for deliveries from a Facebook or Instagram advertisement.

Many of these sellers are based in China, which can take months for packages to be delivered.

So how can people protect themselves? Before an order is placed, check the company’s location and read online reviews.

The Pet Pillow is legitimate, not a scam, but it is based in Hong Kong, according to its website.

Abc27 found a similar company that makes pet pillows that doesn’t list any address. But a top payment option is the Vietnamese Dong, suggesting their pillows may have a long boat ride ahead of them.

Overton plans to do more research next time.

“I just ordered without thinking, so make sure you check,” Overton advises.

Some Pet Pillow customers are posting their orders did arrive after a few months, but it goes to show why it’s important to check online retailers carefully, so you don’t waste your money.