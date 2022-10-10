(WHTM) — Amazon is kicking off the second “Prime Day” sale of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to jump-start the holiday shopping season.

Toy shopping in the last two years has been plagued by widespread shortages, leaving many store shelves empty. So what will you find this year?

Millions of toys were stuck on cargo ships during the COVID-19 pandemic, and toy stores remember stocking up all summer to avoid another holiday season with limited toys.

“With the uncertain shipping conditions and stuff going on in the world right now, I am still going to be shopping early, and we are stocking up as well too,” said Rob Kearney.

Kearney already had holiday Lego sets on his shelves in September. “From December 1st to Christmas Eve, you can build something new each day,” Kearney added.

Lots of parents don’t want to deal with product shortages, so they are starting their shopping earlier.

Jackie Miles isn’t waiting around for Black Friday.

“I had trouble getting toys, clothes, everything, it was very stressful, I was worried about getting things on time and getting them wrapped before Christmas,” Miles said.

Retailers are aware that parents like Miles don’t want to wait. Amazon’s October Prime Day means two big sale events in the year.

Target responded with its own “Deal Days,” and Walmart is having a “Rollbacks and More” event.

You will find big markdowns on Black Friday, especially on TVs and electronics. But if your kid is asking about a specific toy, you might not want to wait that long.

You could find a hot deal this week. “This year I am doing it early, so I am ready and prepared,” said Miles.

Prices on many things will be higher this year due to inflation, but supply stock should be better.