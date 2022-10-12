(WHTM) — Hurricane victims in Florida are learning the hard way that they are responsible for the thousands of dollars of repairs needed.

Hurricane Ian is a reminder to everyone to check up on their homeowner’s insurance now and then. Your coverage may be much less than you think!

Josiah Jouett watched as a tree fell on her neighbor’s Avondale home this summer.

“I saw the tree fall and I knew people lived in there, and wanted to make sure everyone was ok,” said Jouett.

Luckily everyone was fine.

But after Hurricane Ian homeowners are discovering they will have to pay thousands of dollars for storm cleanup because most insurance policies do not cover trees downed by wind, according to Jennifer Pike of the insurance board.

“If a tree comes down in your yard and it causes no damage, but just falls in your yard, unfortunately, that falls on you,” said Pike.

Jennifer said if a tree hit your roof, or the wind ripped off shingles, your homeowner’s insurance should cover cleanup and repair costs.

However, if a tree lands in your yard without damaging anything else, you are typically not covered unless you have a “Rider” for tree and landscaping.

Even if your policy picks up the pieces after a storm, the kind of coverage you have makes a big difference.

A basic policy may not want to pay for top-quality windows, real wood siding, or granite counters.

Having “full replacement” coverage will restore everything in your home in the case of a hurricane.

“You want to have replacement cost because if you have actual cash value they are going to take depreciation off the total value,” said Pike.

Finally, many Hurricane Ian victims are discovering they weren’t covered for the water damage to their homes, because flood insurance is a completely different policy, which is only mandatory if you live in a flood zone.

Your best bet? Give your agent a call and see if you are covered for floods, fallen trees, and full replacement costs.