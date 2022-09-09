(WHTM) — With the cost of hiring contractors up sharply these days and many with long waits more homeowners are doing it themselves.

But be careful: you could be breaking the law.

So, you want to fix up your deck or kitchen, but contractors are saying it could be a six-month wait You might be considering taking on a DIY project.

But, a new report in gobankingrates.com says projects that may be illegal, unless you are a professional include:

Upgrading your electrical panel: It’s dangerous and should be done by a licensed electrician.

Upgrading your stove from electric to gas is even more dangerous, and normally requires a permit.

Taking out a wall to open your kitchen. That wall could contain a load-bearing support beam.

Installing a water heater: many people DIY this job, but, there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or a gas explosion.

From the doesn’t that stink file, the most common DIY job that should be left to a qualified carpenter: building a deck.

Gobankingrates.com said there are unsafe decks on homes nationwide, built by homeowners without proper training. It could collapse the first time you have a party of 10 people standing on it.

Many of these products require a permit and skirting the law could result in fines or an order to take it down.

Your best bet is to call your county or local building department before you start any big project, so you don’t waste your money.