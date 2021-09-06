Don’t Waste Your Money: Home warranty complaints

(WHTM) — Homeowners purchase a home warranty for peace of mind. But often, it’s a fight to get a repair, and in this case, it involved a serious health issue.

Cammie Penrod appreciates every little thing in life these days, like the flowers in her yard. Why? Not only because she has been battling a brain tumor, but also her home warranty company, HSA.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“I was angry, I was disappointed,” Penrod said.

When temperatures hit 90 degrees, the air conditioning failed here at her Kentucky home.

“When I go home in the house, it was 92 degrees,” Penrod said.

Cammie says the home warranty company sent two different crews on two different days. First, they added coolant, then they changed a capacitor, but despite that, the house got hotter and hotter.

“My grandparents brought us fans, my aunt and uncle brought us an air conditioning unit,” Penrod said. But, her attempts to get a whole new unit from HSA went nowhere.

“I called from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night trying to speak with a supervisor,” Penrod said.

Finally, after we got involved, HSA sent out a new AC company who replaced the entire system with a new one.

“They came out and in less than two hours diagnosed that our heating and air system was completely shot,” Penrod said.

HSA has a B rating from the Better Business Bureau but has 14,000 complaints, as well.

“In the Penrod’s situation, we did not live up to the standards we set for ourselves. We sincerely apologize for the delay. We are reviewing the Penrod’s situation to see how best to learn from it in the future,” an HSA spokeswoman said.

Penrod wonders why a repaid should take such a fight, she says, “it doesn’t seem right.”

Bottom line? A home warranty can help you avoid expensive repairs, but be sure to check the company’s ratings and reviews first.