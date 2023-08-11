(WHTM) – Be honest, have you ever snuck a few things into your bag before checking out of your hotel room?

Most of us have and consumer reporter John Matarese says that’s mostly okay, but there are limits.

If you find yourself in a hotel anytime soon, you should know about what you can take home with you and what you cannot.

Taking one last summer trip to that beach hotel or Airbnb? You might be tempted to take home a souvenir.

A new report by Cheapair.com says don’t be a “hotel room hoarder,” someone who takes home a few too many souvenirs.

So what are you allowed to take? The report says:

Toiletries Shampoo Body wash Lotion

Notepad and pen

Key cards (Especially from Disney or Universal)

So what can you not take from a hotel? The report says:

Towels (Some hotels will bill you if they are missing a bath towel)

Pillows (Same as the towels)

Bathrobes (Face a $200 charge)

Artwork from the room

Mini bar drinks

So stick to those small personal items, not the big stuff, and that way you don’t waste your money.