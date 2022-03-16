(WHTM) — Home prices are up 15% or more over one year ago, in much of the country and the supply of homes for sale remains near record lows. So what can you do if you are thinking of buying?

Denise and Steven Taylor are realtors who are watching the real estate market go into overdrive, for the second straight year.

They saw the market took a breather over Christmas, But with the feds announcing rate hikes coming by this spring, buyers are worried about being priced out.

“Well, buyers are getting frantic right now. They are starting to look more aggressively because of the fear of interest rates going up,” Steven Taylor said.

30 year mortgage rates are up 2.5% to close to 4% for the first time in 3 years. That left buyers like Tim and Rachel Duris feeling a sense of sudden urgency having lost out on several homes the past few months.

“There was one home that we were interested in putting an offer in, and we were going to wait till the next morning, and by the time I texted Denise it was gone.”Tim Duris said.

Some buyers are still saying “Maybe I will wait another year. More homes will show up on the market, maybe prices will even fall.”

But Realtors say that is unlikely.

“The prices are still going up. They are definitely not going to be less next year,” Denise Taylor said.

So, how can you win in this market, the Taylors say:

Get preapproved, and lock in your rate.

Make an ofer on the spot if you find a home that you like.

Consider the listing price to be just a starting point.

“We tell them to look at the list price as a starting price. It will start there and more than likely go 10, 20, or more over the asking price,” Denise Taylor said.

So, finally, they say to put in an escalation clause. This way your offer can go up if someone else bids higher than you.

Finally, we have good news about Rachel and Tim and their little girl. They just had their offer accepted on a home, that they bid on as soon as it was listed.

Their message: Move fast so you don’t waste your money.