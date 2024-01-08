(WHTM)–Do you work up front or own in a small business? Then we have a warning about a new scam that gets you to send weekly paychecks somewhere else.

Lynn Meyers owns a delivery services company. The other day she received an email from one of her employees, asking that she re-direct his pay into his new bank account.

“So I get an email from Scott Laminack,” Meyers said. “Scott Laminack happens to be our General Manager. And so his next payroll should go into this account.”

Suspicious, she walked into his office which was a good thing.

“So I walked down the hall and I said are you doing something with your checking account,” Meyers said. “And he says no.”

She was just moments from falling for what’s called the Payroll Diversion Scam, targeting small businesses everywhere. Luckily she was aware of it.

‘This is why I know, I got caught once,” Meyers said.

That’s right! Meyers admits she fell for the scam last year after getting an email from a different employee.

“So I went ahead and changed everything, and on Saturday he calls me and asks is there something wrong with my paycheck,” Meyers said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This scam is so effective because the scammers know that many office managers are so busy that when they get an email like this, they don’t question it, and send the change request right through.

The HR firm ADP is now warning clients about it, saying be cautions of all requests for bank account changes that originate via email. It says speak with that worker in person, not via email or text.

Meyers, who lost a two week paycheck to a scammer, now wants to warn other small business workers.

“It’s so easy because we are so tied to our emails,” Meyers said.

So look closely at any email concerning personal information in the office, even if it appears to come from an employee you know. That way you don’t waste your money.