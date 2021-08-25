Don’t Waste Your Money: How to buy a car in a tough market

This has been the toughest year in memory for buying a car, truck, or SUV. New vehicles are scarce and used cars are selling for record prices. But there are still ways to get a good deal.

Looking for a new truck or SUV? Be prepared to take whatever the dealer has. So maybe a used vehicle? Prices are up more than 30% on popular ones since last year.

A new report in CNBC says there are three things you can do right now. One, consider a car, yes a car. Remember those? Sedans like Camrys and Accords are still cheap and plentiful because demand is low. Two, be very flexible on options and color. Three, be patient, dealers predict used car prices will drop in a few weeks, as demand subsides for the fall

But from the doesn’t that stink file, trying to get a deal on a red-hot truck like a Chevy Silverado, Ford F150, or the new Ford Bronco. Right now, don’t expect any deals, and that stinks. And a new CNN Business report says supplies may not improve that much the next few weeks because the COVID delta variant is now shutting down computer chip plants again.

Bottom line, take your time and don’t chase the hottest new truck so you don’t waste your money.