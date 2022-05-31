(WHTM) — Is inflation taking a big bite out of your paycheck? There is a solution — negotiate for more money.

For job hunters like Ramar Burns, this is the best time in years to be searching for a new job. “Entry-level is coming in at $20 an hour, $23 an hour. That’s good pay!” Burns is considering several offers of warehouse work. But job counselors say don’t just take the first offer that company makes and say yes.”

They say to take a minute to factor in the schedule, any childcare costs you might have, and especially, commuting costs with gas prices over $4 a gallon. “If you are making the same as you were making last year, you’re now making less,” said Andrew Lares, a salary negotiating expert with Shapiro Negotiations Institute.

Lares says with consumer prices soaring you can write out a script for how much you’ll ask for then use high inflation to ask for more money.

“Rather than saying hey, I’d like to get a raise, now you can say I’d to get a raise because inflation is X. And if I am not keeping up with inflation, then I am making less than last year,” Lares said.

However, he says do some homework first on what the position should pay. He suggests you check:

GlassDoor

Salary.com

Payscale.come

and Indeed

Burns’ employment counselor Adam White says to also ask how far you can advance in five years.

“I would really encourage people to look at the growth path at companies because there is a lot of projection upward that you can do,” White said.

Burns is taking those tips to heart in his salary talks. “You know what the cost of living is like, you know what your expenses are like. Negotiate your pay.”

Bottom line — this is the best time in years to ask for a few more extra dollars, so you don’t waste your money.