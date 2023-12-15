(WHTM)– For the fourth year in a row, this holiday season won’t be the same without a Charlie Brown Christmas on network TV. But you do have some chances to see it, and you don’t have to pay.

Viewers looking for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won’t find it on ABC or CBS stations once again in 2023. Apple snapped it up, and it will be streaming only on Apple TV+.

In 2020 and 2021, Apple let PBS stations air the show, but no longer.

Don’t want to pay to subscribe to Apple TV? Not wanting to be the Grinch, Apple announced anyone with an iPhone or Apple ID will be able to stream a Charlie Brown Christmas free on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17. Just go to Apple TV’s website and there will be a link to see the show free.

But from the doesn’t that stink file, the fact Apple’s freebie offer doesn’t help grandma or grandpa who don’t stream, and just watch cable or antenna TV. But you can also buy grandma a DVD of the show: Walmart, Target, and Amazon still offer a Charlie Brown Christmas on DVD for about $10.

And speaking of the Grinch, you can watch the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas cartoon on Christmas Day free.

Streaming is the future but some shows are still nice to see the old-fashioned way, on TV.

