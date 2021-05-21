Don’t Waste Your Money: Jobs making a comeback

With unemployment benefits running out soon, the good news is that many companies are hiring this spring. Here are some of the businesses with the most opening right now.

Morgan Baylor like many other restaurant workers, found herself in the unemployment line last April. “During quarantine, a lot of people were out of work. A lot of restaurants were done,” Baylor said. But now she’s back at work.

Next to the hotel industry, restaurants were some of the hardest-hit businesses during the shutdown last year. Owner and Chef Jose Salazar says now is the time to apply for restaurant jobs. “Everyone in our industry is hiring right now. It’s actually hard to find people to work,” Salazar said.

So with the help of the employment site, monster.com here are some jobs coming back the fastest in 2021. “At Monster, we are seeing a return of jobs in the leisure sector, accommodation and food services,” Monster.com’s Vicki Salemi said.

You’ll find the most listings right now in hotels, restaurants and nursing which was hit hard last year when elective surgeries and doctor visits stopped.

Then comes construction, especially home building in this red hot home buying market. Next is shipping and logistics, getting goods from point a to point b.

“We are looking to hire a thousand people across the country,” Total Quality Logistics President Kerry Byrne said. Total Quality Logistics is the second largest freight brokerage firm in the nation. They need sales people, accountants, freight bookers and more.

After shipping comes airlines rehiring pilots, flight attendants and gate workers. Then Information Technology, I.T. Finally, day care as home based workers move back to the office.

Morgan Baylor is thrilled to be working again. “It’s only going to go up from here,” Baylor said.

“I believe we can will things to happen if we try hard enough,” Salazar said.

With some states ending unemployment benefits by June and others by September, now is a great time to look for work, so you don’t waste your money.