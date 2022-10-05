FBI graphic on virtual kidnappings. Federal agencies say these scams calls are sometimes made from inside prisons.

(WHTM) — A woman wants to warn other parents about a terrifying scam that is making a resurgence this year. She almost fell for it and could have cost her thousands of dollars.

Mary Powell saw her phone light up the other day and instantly her whole world changed.

“So I was at work and I get a call with a girl sobbing at the other end, and it sounds pretty much like my daughter,” Powell said. “The only word I could make out was ‘mom’, and all of a sudden a male voice gets on the line. He said something about Walmart, and a parking lot and a robbery, and I have your daughter’s phone and wallet,” Powell added.

He said he would release her daughter and would release her if Mary went to her bank and withdrew thousands of dollars in cash.

But, it was all a scam: the virtual kidnapping scam.

Powell’s daughter was safe at home. But the truth is, it works.

It happened to Diane Peters last year and she captured the scammer’s voice on her phone. The man claimed he had kidnaped one of her two daughters and if the police found out, he would kill the 20-something woman.

“I was picturing my one daughter, with the gun to her head, and someone is telling her she needs to give them money,” Peters said.

The caller wanted $500 wired to Mexico to set her free. But, in both cases, their daughters were home safe and knew nothing about the call. All you can do is beware of this scam, you can’t prevent it, so if you get a call like it: just say no, this way you don’t waste your money.