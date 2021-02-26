Don’t Waste Your Money: Kidnapping Scam Calls

Police are warning about a frightening phone scam where someone claims your son or daughter have been kidnapped.

Think it’s easy not to fall for it? Not so fast, the caller can be very threatening.

Diane Peters wants everyone to know about the phone scam that still terrifies her.



“I want you to get inside your car right now,” said a man in a recording claiming he had kidnapped one of Peters’ daughters.

The man also claimed if the police found out he would kill the 20-something woman. “I told you to wait, and I told you to keep your mouth shut,” the man said in the recording.

“I was picturing my one daughter, with the gun to her head, and someone is telling her she needs to give them money,” Peters said.

The caller wanted $500 to Mexico to set her free.

“I know exactly where you live, and if you say something, I’m gonna hang up the phone and I’m coming inside your house,” the scammer said.

What makes this scam so effective is the way they keep callers on the phone when they send parents out to get gift cards or to an ATM for cash. They make sure the parents don’t call friends, family or the police.

“I answered and it was one of the kids crying, and I couldn’t figure out who it was,” said Natalie Bruser, a victim of the kidnapping phone scam.

A few weeks back, Bruser got a similar call to Peters. She even heard a girl crying out for help in the background.

A man then got on the line and said if Bruser wanted to see her daughter again, she needed to get money. The man said police were on their tail and she needed to act quickly. Otherwise, they’d harm her daughter.

But in both cases, their daughters were home safe and knew nothing about the call.

It’s called the “virtual kidnapping scam.”

All anyone can do is be aware of the scam so that if they get a call like this, they know to say “no,” and instead check in with their son or daughter — who is probably home safe and sound.

Police say the caller does not really know a child’s name but can be extremely convincing.