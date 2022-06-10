(WHTM) — With new and used car prices near record highs, car buying can really be a case of sticker shock. So, dealers are offering longer loans. But, is that really a deal?

With the average car price up to $46,000 in 2022 and used cars 30% in the past year, many buyers are finding themselves priced out of the market.

The average monthly payment is up to $644 a month, which is according to bankrate.com. As a result, dealers are pushing longer and longer loans, which are now up to six to seven years, up from five years a few years ago.

They usually sell it as an 84-month loan, because it is not as scary as saying 7 years, But, nerdwallet.com suggests you say no to 72 and 84-month loans. The site says a seven or eight-year loan can leave you underwater almost immediately, owing more money on your car than it’s worth.

And from the “doesn’t that stink file”, the bigger problem with long loans: is that car will need a new$800 set of tires, and probably other expensive repairs when you are still paying for it each month. That stinks.

Nerdwallet says instead of longer loans, you may want to consider buying a less luxurious cheaper new car or try leasing, where you pay a much lower monthly rate.

So think hard about still paying for that new car when it’s an old car, so you don’t waste your money.