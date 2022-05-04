(WHTM) — Many of us have heard the horror stories of yearlong waits for kitchen appliances this year. So, wouldn’t it be great if you don’t have to buy a new appliance in the first place?

Appliance showrooms are stocked with shiny dishwashers and refrigerators, but getting one these days can be a nightmare.

Store manager Reece Dorsey says the last thing you need right now is an appliance breakdown.

“Some appliances are out eight, 10, 12 months. Some areas are getting better, some are actually getting worse,” Dorsey said.

You don’t want to end up frustrated like Carolyn Neremberg, who said a few weeks ago about her struggle to get her refrigerator fixed.

“It’s just been a nightmare after a nightmare,’ Neremberg said.

It really doesn’t matter if you are talking about a washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, or wall oven. A little bit of maintenance can mean the difference between an appliance lasting five months, or 15 years.

Repair expert Todd Lahey says so many homeowners never maintain their appliances. So, he gave us a rundown of some quick things you should do.

Refrigerator: Vacum the coils underneath or in the back once a year

Dishwasher: Unscrew and clean the drain filter at the bottom, which

Other tips you can do are:

Rinse dishes before putting them in the oven

Avoid self-cleaning oven: it gets very, very hot

Run a load of washing machine cleaner occasionally

Finally, keep everything clean. That way your appliances last longer and you don’t waste your money.