The new year is a great time to take stock of your monthly expenses and see what you can trim. One place to trim this year may be your ever-rising streaming TV bill.

Lori Pieper is getting tired of streaming TV price hikes.

“It went up 4 dollars and that surprised me,” Pieper said,

She is talking about ad-free Disney+, which started at $7 a month but recently jumped to $14. Other services are up too like Apple TV + is now up to $9 a month.

“Netflix which is still over 16 dollars, and then I have Prime,” Pieper said.

Let’s say there is a show you want to watch, but you don’t want to pay and subscribe to that streaming service. Well, you have two options where you might be able to see that show without subscribing. m

CNet’s Joan Solomon said option one is to look for seven-day free trials, for Hulu live TV, Discovery+, and Paramount+ and binge-watch during that free week.

Option two is if there is no free trial, join a service for one month and then cancel before 30 days. That option can work with Disney+, Max, and Apple TV+.

“It’s really difficult for a normal person to figure it out,” Solomon said. “You can cancel anytime with these services. You don’t have to worry about committing to one year.”

So ask yourself how often you use a streaming service, and if the answer is rarely, consider dropping it so you don’t waste your money.