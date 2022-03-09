(WHTM) — Postal customers from coast to coast are complaining about mail delays this year, that they have not improved despite the pandemic easing up.

So, why hasn’t anyone fixed it, and is there a solution?

Kevin Mohan is among many people getting more and more frustrated with their mail delivery, or lack of it.

“People are not getting their medications. People are not getting their bills,” Mohan said.

From Maryland to Ohio, Colorado, and Texas, news headlines report long delays in getting mail. The Postal Service blames staffing shortages and mail carriers out with COVID.

“Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” the Postal Service has said.



It is hoping the Postal Service Reform Act, which is a $57 Billion dollar congressional bailout, starts easing those problems in the next few months. In the least, it requires the post office to continue six-day delivery, something it was planning on ending.

But, from the “doesn’t that stink” file, why you may not want to depend on the mail from important bills and checks at the moment.

Some customers report late fees on bills that showed up a month late, and that stinks.

Meantime, a mail delay can mean your tax refund won’t show up when it should, which is why you should use direct deposit whenever possible.

Meantime, if you are looking for work with good benefits, try the Postal Service. They need people, badly.