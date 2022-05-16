(WHTM) – Mail theft is slowly becoming a bigger problem across the country, and these thefts come with another problem, stolen checks.

Some people might dismiss mail theft, claiming it will never happen to them. However, countless people every year fall victim to stolen and washed checks they send through the mail.

Joe Duffy, an elderly man, had over $90,000 stolen from his checking account after a $147 utility check was stolen, washed and duplicated while in transit. The thieves changed the utility check’s amount to $32,000 and removed Duffy’s name.

The thieves proceeded to use Duffy’s account number to print more checks, eventually draining $93,000 in total from his life savings.

By using a blend of chemicals thieves can remove handwritten ink off of checks, which they sell to the highest bidder through underground online networks.

David Maimon, a cybersecurity expert at Georgia State University, says, “it’s a very big problem at this point.”

What can you do to prevent yourself from being a victim of check theft?

Security experts suggest using a black gel pen (blue ink and ballpoint pens are easier to remove) and to pay bills electronically whenever possible. The fewer paper checks sent, the safer you’ll be.