(WHTM) — Mail theft has been a growing problem for two years now with thieves stealing checks out of blue mailboxes. The good news: the post office is now starting to upgrade those mailboxes. The bad: many customers don’t like them.

At post offices across the country, dropping off mail has become a confusing endeavor.

One woman says the brand-new mailboxes just installed no longer have drop-off slots for drivers. She says everyone she has talked to is not happy.

“I called up and complained, and they said they had quite a number that day,” she said.

Even more confusing: there is no more handle to open the box.

“So is there a lever? People keep pulling on it. No there’s nothing, there’s nothing.”

A spokesperson stated that this is part of a crackdown on theft:

“Twelve thousand high-security blue collection boxes are being installed nationwide. The Postal Service is hardening collection boxes, making access to their contents more difficult for criminals.”

Unfortunately, the days of wide open mail slots for dropping letters may soon be gone for good.