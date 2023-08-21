The cleanup is now beginning on Maui, after the worst wildfire in recent US History. But for the thousands of people who had been planning a trip there in the future, the question is ‘now what?”

Travel agent Jerry Katz is scrambling to rebook clients who had been planning a trip to Maui this fall.

Katz is advising customers to switch to a different Hawaiian island for now. That’s as travelers just getting back to the mainland from Maui are counting their blessings after scenes of fire they will never forget.

The good news is that much of Maui, including the popular Ka’anapali Beach was not affected directly by the fire. The bad news is that even if you were planning a trip there in the next few months, you will still be impacted by everything that happened around it.

“I think you are going to miss a lot of the magic of Maui… as people are definitely going to have their minds and hearts in other areas,” Katz said.

Many Ka’anapali beach hotels, though undamaged, are being used as temporary housing for workers.

In addition, Hawaii’s governor has issued an ‘essential travel only order’ for parts of Maui through the end of August.

With airlines and many hotels waiving change fees for Maui, Katz suggests switching your trip to Honolulu, The Big Island, or Kauai.

And as you change your plans, Katz suggests sending a few dollars to the Red Cross, United Way, or the Maui Strong Fund., to help the people of Maui rebuild.

By next year, Jerry said he would be comfortable visiting Maui again, to support local businesses and families, and that way you don’t waste your money.