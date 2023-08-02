After months of hearing about prescription drug shortages, it seems to be getting worse.

The July 19th North Carolina Tornado that ripped through this Pfizer plant was just the latest disruption to the nation’s drug supply. That has not improved this year, pharmacists said.

Back in March, Christine Wood was unable to find Adderall. Every pharmacy near her has been out of the generic version.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It has become harder and harder to find these medications,” Wood said. “You check on it and is not there, and the reason is they don’t have the generic.”

Wood has been forced to buy the much more expensive name brand, which insurance will not cover.

“You can pay for it out of pocket. I believe my last order was going to be $479,” Wood said.

Many families cannot afford that. But Adderall is just one medication in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Others include:

Several Major Chemo Drugs, including Carnoplatin, used to treat several common cancers

Amoxicillin, which is an antibiotic.

Epomephrimne, used in Epi-Pens.

Prednisone for Asthma.

Ozempic, for diabetes

The Pharmacists group blames a combination of record demand, plus shortages of key ingredients from foreign countries.

Always check back with your doctor, because most conditions have several possible treatments they can prescribe. That way you don’t waste your money.