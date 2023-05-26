(WHTM) — It is almost Memorial Day, and that means some of the biggest sales of the year. With inflation still running high most of us could use a deal.

It is not just those $3 gas prices hitting our wallets right now, Sue Lewis can’t believe all the things she is paying for more these days.

“Cleaning items, home supplies, wipes, chicken, food. It’s all going up,” Lewis said.

The government’s consumer price index shows prices up 5% in the past year, down from 5% inflation in June 2022, But it is still high.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dealnews.com says this week is a great time to buy.

Between furniture, mattresses, kitchen appliances, springtime fashion, grills, and patio sets. Though you’ll find lower prices during Fourth of July sales.

But from the Doesn’t That Stink file, there are some things not seeing great markdowns this memorial day.

Dealnews.com says you should wait on Amazon devices like ring doorbells and Alexa devices. They are marked down on Amazon Prime Day.

Laptops, MacBooks, and Tablets: They go on sale next month for back-to-school.

And big screen TV’s: those are marked down in November. Besides, get outside now because the weather is too good to be indoors.

So if you need electronics, especially a laptop for back to school, wait a few more weeks. This way, you don’t waste your money.