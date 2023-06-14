Do you park your car or SUV outdoors at night?

Thousands of drivers are reporting damage from hungry rodents that chew through wiring, which causes thousands of dollars in damage.

One woman wants you to know what happened to her.

“I thought ‘What is under my truck’? The fan belt was laying on the ground,” Connie Schwartz said.

Schwartz recently spotted something strange in her driveway.

“A friend came out to fix the belt for me, and he said ‘Oh my goodness, you have a big problem,'” Schwartz said.

Mice or chipmunks had eaten through her wiring harness. Toyota had been facing a class action lawsuit over soy wiring. But a judge recently threw out the case saying the automaker did nothing wrong.

Years ago this was never an issue because automakers used rubber or vinyl wires under the hood. But lately, more and more of them have been turning to soy, as in soybeans.

Mechanic Marc Dubber said last year it is environmentally friendly and saves money, but can lure in hungry rodents.

“It is a taste they have and they are drawn to it, therefore they are chewing and eating it. And we are finding nests created in the upper plenums,” Dubber said.

Mice like to turn air filters into nests. But Schwartz said there was nothing cute about it when she got the bill. It was around $1,500.

If you are in a mice-prone area, you can now buy anti-rodent tape for wires. Other people use dryer sheets or mothballs.

So be careful parking overnight next to tall field grass, so you do not become a victim and you don’t waste your money.