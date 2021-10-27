Don’t Waste Your Money: Microsoft email scam

(WHTM) — Have a computer with Microsoft Windows on it? Then you need to watch for an email that is targeting many people, saying it is time to renew your account.

David Anderson was putting up his fall decorations when something spookier than any ghost showed up in his email account.

“It was a Windows Defender order. An invoice for a one-year subscription to Microsoft Windows Defender,” Anderson said.

Anderson knew that was a Microsoft anti-virus program, but it was the price of the subscription that threw him for a loop: $300.

Plenty of people have received junk emails, but when one says it is from Microsoft, you might pay attention, and even more so when it says subscription renewal.

“You think some older people might see this and say ‘Oh, I need to pay.’ Oh yes, very easily, it looks very legit,” Anderson said.

Windowsreport.com is warning that this is not legitimate, nor is one claiming to renew Office365. All of these ask for login information, which can then be used to access credit or debit cards.

Another asks for a PayPal account. Anderson says that is one trick no one needs to fall for.

Remember, Microsoft does not charge for any Windows update or renewal, especially for hundreds of dollars. So pay attention and don’t waste your money.