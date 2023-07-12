Remember the new car shortage of the past two years when it was hard to find any new cars for sale? That shortage is pretty much over.

But a new one has popped up: Key fobs!

Most of us don’t think twice about our car’s key fob. But to Jill and Shawn Threm, it’s like having an only child. That is because when they bought this brand new Camry six months ago, it came with only one key and remote.

They told us then that it would be about 8 weeks, they said 8 weeks, until we would have the second key fob,” Threm said.

But eight weeks went by and then another eight weeks.

“I contacted Toyota and they said well it will be March, and then after March it was April,” Threm said.

Just think about how frustrating that must be. Most cars come with two key fobs. So that when you misplace one of them, you always have a second to lock, unlock and start the car.

But the Threms have to keep track of their one key fob like it is a brand-new puppy.

“It’s in a very specific spot in my purse. It’s never in a pocket, so it can’t go through the wash,” Threm said.

The Threams are not alone. Toyota said last October, it started issuing just one key fob on almost two dozen models. But it says the following:

“Toyota is preparing a Service Campaign to provide customers with a second key as the supply of semiconductors improves. The Service Campaign is currently estimated to launch in phases starting in the summer of 2023.”

The Threm’s dealer meantime tells us he will keep them updated. So all Jill and Shawn can do is wait and be careful.

If your car dealer tells you that you have to wait for a second key fob, ask if you can at least get a second key to open the car. That way you don’t waste your money