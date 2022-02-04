Don’t Waste Your Money: More grocery price hikes

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she looks over meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. Wholesale prices rose a higher-than-expected 0.6% in April, driven by a sharp rise in food costs. The increase, reported Thursday, May 13, 2021, by the Labor Department, followed a sizable 1% advance in March.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(WHTM) — First, it was Procter and Gamble, the Kellogg’s, and now Kraft-Heinz says it will be raising prices in the next few weeks. And, these are items that many of us buy every week for our families.

More grocery items are going up in price. Sure, we know Kraft for its mayonnaise and Heinz for its ketchup. But Kraft-Heinz makes many items that you may not realize. Including Oscar Mayer meat items, Maxwell House coffee, and even Capri Sun drinks.

CNN reports the company has alerted distributors of price hikes that should start around March 1, due to supply chain problems and labor issues.

According to the report, the increases include:

6% on Velveeta cheese

30% on Oscar Mayer turkey bacon

10% on Oscar Mayer cold cuts and beef hot dogs

5% on Maxwell House coffee

Up to 20% on some Capri Sun drink boxes

But, from the “Doesn’t that Stink” file: How it’s getting tougher and tougher to avoid the slow drip of grocery price hikes.

Procter and Gamble have announced 8% hikes this year on Tide and Gain detergent. Kellogg’s recently hiked prices 4% on Keebler cookies and Nutri Grain bars, according to Reuters, and beef is up over 10% the past year.

\We keep hearing that Grocery Inflation is running at 6%. But, many items are up for more than 6% which is hitting our wallets hard. As always, don’t waste your money.