Don’t Waste Your Money: More Mail Delays

Many people had something arrive late over the holiday season, but we understood: It was Christmas.

More than a month into the new year, though, things are not really improving.

The holiday mail rush is over, but Helen Forester is among those with late-arriving bills.

“Actually, I have one that was dated Dec. 24, and I didn’t get it til the first week of January,” Forester said.

Frances Johnson was dealing with a late letter to the IRS.

“My IRS papers that I did file, they are late,” Johnson said.

And Laurie Brickner got dinged for a late HOA payment to her condo board.

“I sent my HOA fee in, and they never did get it,” Brickner said.

Brickner works at a bank where she now gets complaints from customers about missing bank mail.

“It turns out a lot of people are not getting the checks they’ve ordered […] and also if they open up a new account and want a debit card, there’s a delay in getting that,” Brickner said.

The postal service says there are two main reasons for all these delays.

One, more people shipping a lot more things during the pandemic. And two, staffing issues, with many postal workers out on quarantine.

In a statement, the UPS said it is “experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

But a report by NPR called “There’s No End In Sight” paints a gloomy picture. It says recent postal budget cuts have been devastating, with mail piling up in some sorting centers.

Among Facebook comments about late mail, one user said “it took 17 days for my rent check to get to my landlord,” with another user saying, “I received an insurance bill on Jan. 16 and it was due Jan. 13.”

Brickner thinks they need to hire more people.

The best solution may be switching to paperless billing, so as to avoid the risk of an electric, cable or credit card bill arriving late. That way, late fees are avoided and money isn’t wasted.