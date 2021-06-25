Don’t Waste Your Money: More Shortages

Everywhere you turn this year, it seems something you need is in short supply and families hoping for a new backyard pool this summer are the latest to learn of shortages.

Chris Schwitzer’s job these days is often telling customers they are going to have to wait. “I understand the disappointment, but please understand we are doing everything in our power to get product,” Schwitzer said.

Chris is the manager of a swimming pool store. While he still has above ground pool kits in stock, if you just need to replace your pool liner, that’s another story. “there’s a definite shortage of pool liners, and it is affecting the entire industry,” Schwitzer said.

The pool liner shortage is like so many shortages right now. A combination of surging demand during the pandemic, and factories shutting down for at least a couple of months last year.

CNN says the same issues are affecting supplies of chlorine tablets for pools, computer chips affecting pickup trucks as a result, drywall for home building, and precious metals to make catalytic converters.

Making it worse, a labor and truck driver shortage, according to Kerry Byrne of Total Quality Logistics, the second-largest freight brokerage firm in the US. “What we are seeing is a disruption in the supply chain that happens sometimes when there is a limited capacity. But now with the labor shortage, it has just been exacerbated,” Byrne said.

So whether you need a sheet of drywall or a pool liner; “There’s not enough material out there to supply everyone,” Byrne said. Pool stores hope that by this winter, the liner and chlorine shortage will ease. As always, don’t waste your money.