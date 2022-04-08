(WHTM) — They are shrinking products… again!

With prices rising on everything, manufacturers are giving us another round of shrinkflation this spring.

“I used to get a lot more chips [in the bag],” Linda Knox said.

Knox can’t believe how few chips she gets in a bag these days. But, snack foods are just the start when it comes to shrinkflation in 2022 according to Denise Brummet.

“Household goods, paper towels, paper plates. Are all getting smaller? Yes,” Brummet said.

One of the biggest items we used every day has just shrunk again: Toliet paper. Check out the Cottonelle mega package, with 264 sheets per roll.

Ed Dworksy of consumerworld.org says this year could set records for shrinking products.

“Cottonelle just downsized. And you are losing a roll or two in those big packages.” Dworksy said. “Shrinkflation goes in waves. And when you have high inflation, you see more instances of products getting smaller.”

Another product he recently spotted is Charmin.

“Charmin mega rolls when from 264 to 244, so you lost 20 sheets on a roll,” Dworsky said

Also, Dove Body Wash is on the list.

“The 24-ounce bottle went to 22, we’ve seen some soap get smaller, it doesn’t seem to know any limits, Dworsky added.

But, from the “doesn’t that stink” file, even the Keebler elves!

“Those devilish little elves have been downsizing the products,” Dworksy said.

He says Keebler’s Chips Deluxe with M&M’s family size cookies went from 17.2 to 14.6 ounces. Dworsky said that’s fine if your family is shrinking. Otherwise, the kids could end up hungry.

Bottom line: If a package looks a bit smaller, check other brands, especially store brands, that may have not slimmed down. That way, you don’t waste your money.