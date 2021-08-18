Don’t Waste Your Money: More Shrinkflation

One of the hottest new words this year is shrinkflation. That’s where consumer companies cut product sizes instead of raising prices, but in either case, you pay more. Now there are even more examples.

Paper towels were supposed to go up in price this year, remember all those warnings? But in many cases, it didn’t happen. Instead, producers shrunk their products, in the latest wave of shrinkflation according to consumer guru Ed Dworsky of mouseprint.org.

P&G’s Bounty paper towels, the triple pack has shrunk from 165 sheets to just 147. Costco’s toilet paper was 425 sheets last year, now just 380. Dial body wash 21 ounces to 16 ounces, a 25% reduction. Ziploc freezer bags, 54 bags last year, 50 bags this year. Quaker instant oatmeal 10 packs last year, just eight this year for some varieties.

From the doesn’t that stink file, sneaky shirnkflation that makes you think you are getting more when you are really getting less. Have you noticed that Cheerios is really pushing family-size boxes these days? But like a good magician’s trick, mouseprint says that big family box has shrunk from 20 ounces to 19, the equivalent of a 27 cent price hike, and that stinks.

Bottom line: don’t just look at prices of your favorite brands, but sizes as well, so you don’t waste your money.