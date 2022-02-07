Don’t Waste Your Money: More shrinking products

(WHTM) — We all know about grocery inflation, but for 2022, we are seeing more shrinkflation, higher prices combined with smaller products.

“I would say bags of chips. The bag is probably the same size but what is in it is probably a lot smaller,” Michelle Vogel, grocery shopper, said. “They feel like they are more air, but the kids love them.”

Cereal boxes are smaller than they used to be. Juice used to be sold in 12 ounce cans, now most are 11.5 ounces.

“But juice drinks are just one of many products in the store that have gotten smaller in recent months, and you might not have even noticed it,” said consumer advocate Edgar Dworskey, who is also the publisher of mouseprint.org. “There’s almost no product except eggs, probably, that have not been downsized in the past years.”

Mouseprint says in just the past few months, some Crest toothpaste has downsized. “Crest 3D White went from 4.1 ounces to 3.8 ounces.”

Dworsky says fun-sized Milky Way bags have shrunk from 11.24 ounces to 10.65 ounces. “So there’s less fun in every bag.”

He says Gain detergent is not gaining any weight either, down from 165 to 154 ounces, though it claims the same number of loads. Plus, he says Aleve is down 100 tablets to just 90. His advice? Look at sizes carefully and compare brands.

“See if a competitor hasn’t changed yet. And certainly you can go to a store brand. Store brands tend to be the last ones to downsize.”

So, check those sizes when you are shopping and compare with other brands so you don’t waste your money.