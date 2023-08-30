So you thought last year’s 6% mortgage rates were high? They have no marching even higher and some analysts said they can hit 8% by year-end.

When Sara and Clay Conner were house hunting in 2022, they knew mortgage rates were going up and were determined to find something before rates hit 6-7%

“We may have had to buy a smaller home due to the rising interest rates,” the couple said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But their %5 rate now looks like a bargain compared to what has happened this summer. The average fixed rate 30-year mortgage hit 7.4% last week. That adds almost $1,000 a month to a $400,000 home, compared with two years ago. And it leaves buyers like Carol Rayheim doubly frustrated by high rates and high prices.

If you are frustrated by these high mortgage rates, you really have two options right now. One is to head to the sidelines and hop for lower rates next year. The second option is to go ahead and buy a house in the hope can Refi to a lower rate in two or three.

Most realtors say sitting out doesn’t get you anywhere, so the financial site WalletHub suggests the following:

Take the high rate and plan to refinance

Consider a lower adjustable rate mortgage or ARM

Look at a three to five-year balloon that locks in a lower rate for a few years. But then you will need to find a new mortgage.

The one good thing for buyers, higher mortgage rates will reduce your competition, as other buyers have to drop out or lower their price range.

So hang in there and don’t waste your money.