(WHTM) — As more people work from home, more Americans are moving and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is receiving a record number of complaints about moving scams.

One woman wants to know what happened to her movers who stood her up multiple times even though she paid a deposit. Her experience is just one of many that acts as a warning to anyone who might need to move sometime soon.

“The moving company said none of our trucks are back, and I can’t give you a timeline, and call us back later,” said Audrey Coaston-Shelton, who paid a $100 deposit and has no-show movers.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

So, they rescheduled, but never showed up on the second date, or the third. Coaston-Shelton says the business told her OSHA said they were over their hours and could not move her on any of their pre-scheduled days. She finally canceled and paid some neighbors to help move her belongings.

According to the BBB, May through August is the peak season for moving, which means it is the peak season for mover scams, as well. The BBB says it received over 1,000 complaints last year nationwide, up 200% from the year before.

Jocile Ehrlich, with BBB, says no-show movers are one of the top complaints. The other? Movers that hold your goods hostage until you pay more.

“Be careful of low ballers, those people who come in and give you a very low quote that sounds great. They pick up your belongings, move them, but when it’s time to pick them up they say wait a minute, we have all these additional fees that we didn’t tell you about,” Ehlrich explained.

Ehlrich says to protect yourself: