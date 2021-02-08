Don’t Waste Your Money: Mystery 1099 Forms

Many people who never thought they’d become a victim of identity theft are getting hit with a hard reality this month.

They are receiving 1099 forms in the mail, claiming they filed for unemployment last year.

Joe McFarland is struggling to understand what’s been showing up in his family’s mail. His mom, long retired, received a 1099 form claiming she received thousands of dollars in unemployment last year.

“She’s 87 years old and hasn’t worked in years,” McFarland said.

Then, while checking his mail, his wife received the same notice showing thousands in unemployment benefits last year.

“She never applied for it, never earned anything,” McFarland said.

Unfortunately, these forms are not fake in most cases. If the 1099 form includes a person’s name, address and last four digits of their social security number, it probably means someone filed for unemployment under their name.

“They are likely a victim of identity theft,” said an Ohio Department of Jobs and Families Services official.

It turns out people all over the country are receiving 1099 forms from all different states.

Unemployment spokesman Thomas Betti tells abc27 News that, in many cases, a person’s social security number was probably stolen in a data breach.

He urges these individuals to go to the state’s unemployment website immediately and fill out a fraud report.

The state can then send a corrected 1099 form to the IRS that shows that person did not receive benefits.

McFarland thinks it’s outrageous someone can file for benefits under someone else’s name. But they can if they have personal information.

This is one scam where you don’t want to rip up or shred the form because a copy is on the way to the IRS. And they will want taxes on the money that someone didn’t actually get.