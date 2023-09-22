(WHTM) – On the surface, the new iPhone 15 doesn’t look much different than the last three iPhones.

But there’s a huge difference at the bottom, a USB-C charging port, for the first time.

You can see the new cord up top, and the old lightning cord on the bottom. The USB-C cord is fast becoming the universal charging cord across the globe.

Apple finally adopted it after years of pressure from the European Union.

The good news is that nothing will change on your current iPhone: you will still be able to use your current lightning charger as long as you own it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But from the doesn’t that stink file… The possible risk with using off-brand cords.

A report in Business Insider says “Using the wrong USB-C charger could permanently ruin your new iPhone 15.

Tech experts tell insiders that not all USB-C cords carry the same voltage… And some don’t have safeguards for electrical surges, like Apple cords.

It says if you experience a power surge from the wall… A cheap cord may allow that surge to fry your new phone.

Buying off-brand? Look for the “M-fi” symbol which shows it is apple approved.

Your best bet is to always buy official Apple cords if possible… That way you dont have problems and dont waste your money.