(WHTM) – We have a warning about a slick new email scam. It claims you have an extra tax refund on the way.

Hopefully, you have heard of the IRS phone scam where someone calls claiming to be an IRS agent claiming you owe money.

A local Bridgetown man discovered a new twist on the IRS scam that is much more convincing.

John Darwish was enjoying his summer in his garden when he received an email from the IRS that confused and startled him.

“It looked all official and everything,” said Darwish.

The email claimed a “third round of economic impact payments” are now available.

“We are writing to inform you about an important matter,” said Darwish.

It said he qualifies for an additional tax refund of $976, but when he looked closely the email was actually from a “princess 939” account, which didn’t sound like the IRS. Darwish realized he was about to be scammed.

“If you click on that, I am sure it will take you to your birthdate, your Social Security Number, where you live,” said Darwish.

These scams are more than just a minor inconvenience. For instance, if you get a text message claiming there’s a problem with your bank account and you click on it, a scammer can drain that account in a matter of minutes.

“It might look like it’s from your bank, or the IRS, or anything because this is very easy to do.”

Dave Hatter, of Intrust It Security says you need to be suspicious of any text or email about your taxes or bank account.

If there is a problem, the IRS will address you by name, not “taxpayer.” If still not sure, contact the IRS at IRS.gov.

Darwish worries people who are in a pinch could fall for this.

“Somebody might have a tax refund on the way, and say this is great, I’m going to get more! So anybody could click on things like this,” said Darwish.

Check to see where that email is really from and never respond with personal information so you don’t waste your money.