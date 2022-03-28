Is your car heading into the shop for warranty repair or recall? You might assume you’ll get a free loaner. Not these days.

It’s another fallout of the supply chain shortage, no loaner cars. Amy Fredericks knows this all too well. “It’s eight weeks later and I still don’t have a vehicle,” Fredericks said. Her 2017 Hyundai has been in the shop for two months, waiting on a recall repair.

“The issues I’m having is that there are no loaner cars to give anybody, and I am supposed to do that on my own,” Fredericks said. The dealer said they would try to reimburse her but… “I’ve had prices that are $50 a day to $120 a day, which are adding up to over a thousand dollars at this point in time.”

It used to be that when your car was in the shop for a repair, the service manager would walk you out front and hand you the keys to a shiny new loaner car. But given what’s happening in the car market these days, those loaner cars are getting harder and harder to find.

“In general, there is no statute I know of that says they have to give you a loaner car in a recall,” Automobile Litigation Lawyer at Newsome Melton Law, Will Ourand said. He says customers face two problems right now, shortages of replacement parts, and dealers selling off loaner cars, due to the new car shortage.

He adds dealers do not owe you a free loaner. So his advice, make sure they have repair parts before you leave your car there. “Look around to see if there are other dealerships to see if they have the part available. Sometimes you can call the manufacturer and end you somewhere,” Ourand said.

After we contacted Hyundai, they found Amy a free loaner. She just wishes they could do that for everyone. “This is a warranty issue that they need to be helping their customers with a little more than they are,” Fredericks said.

So ask a lot of questions before you make that appointment, so you don’t waste your money.