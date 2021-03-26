Don’t Waste Your Money: Nursing honor or hoax?

Nurses in the ER or ICU are among the hardest-working people of the coronavirus pandemic, treating people every day who have COVID-19.

So an honor would be a great thing, but is it really an honor?

Anderson North is a frontline ICU nurse who contacted abc27 after receiving what appeared to be an award for her brave work.

“I just got done with work and checked my mail. It was from America’s Top Nurse, like America’s Top Model,” North recalled.

The group said it was an “exclusive opportunity reserved for a select group of nurses.”

Anderson felt special.

“It’s my calling and just to be apprecaited and get that little thing,” North said.

It’s been a touch year for North, and nurses like her, dealing with COVID patients every day.

So she was thrilled to be honored for her work, until she read the details.

Complaints say the so-called “prestigious nursing award” turned out to be a credit card charge ranging from $400-800, and their name in an online book.

It’s not affiliated with the well-respected American Nurses Association.

After calling and emailing the Islip, New York-based group, nobody got back to abc27.

“As much as nurses do to help other people, that’s just unfair,” North said.

It’s not a scam, but many nurses say it’s not much of an award either.

No matter what profession someone is in, if an invitation for an award or honor arrives in the mail, see if there are hidden charges — so you don’t waste your money.