Just when it seemed like we were done with Amazon Prime Day, another one is happening this week! Is it just a gimmick to get out money, or could it be a good way to get a jump on holiday shopping?

Holiday shoppers, start your engines, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are Tuesday and Wednesday, with another round of sales.

Prime member Alex Navarro is looking forward to finding some bargains.

“There are just some really good deals, so that’s the time to rack up on the things you need for home, so that’s what I’m going to be doing,” Navarro said.

The timing is actually better than Summer Prime Day, according to Kristin McGrath of blackfriday.com.

It’s essentially a second Prime Day, but positioned much better for your holiday shopping,” McGrath said.

McGrath also said to look for big deals on Amazon Amazon-branded items such as

Alexa and Echo Devices

Ring Doorbells and Cameras

Kindle

Amazon Basics

But McGrath said it is also a great time to find clothing and things for the home.

“You’re also going to see a lot of these brands that sell on Amazon like clothing, beauty brands, home goods brands as well,” McGrath said.

Not a Prime Member? Then check out competing sales this week at Target, Kohl’s, and Walmart’s online holiday kickoff sale. No need to stress about Black Friday.

So check out Prime Day this week, but remember you may find better prices in November, especially on big electronics, and that way you don’t waste your money.